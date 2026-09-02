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Atalanta BC v Bologna FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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Milan, surprise background: attempt for Scalvini on the final day of the transfer window, the reconstruction

AC Milan

Milan, the last 24 hours have been marked by various attempts to land a defensive signing: a background detail on Scalvini emerges

All in all, AC Milan's transfer window has been decent, but the job is not done. That is the prevailing view among the Rossoneri faithful. Cardinale and Gardiner have not been able to meet all of Amorim's requests, and he will be asked to work overtime with a squad that still has several weaknesses, from the left side of midfield to the lack of a deputy for Ramos, as well as a crucial reinforcement in defence.



  • Attempt for Scalvini

    Giorgio Scalvini is one of Serie A's best defenders and has wanted a new, more ambitious challenge for some time. Yesterday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan tried to make that happen. Atalanta responded by asking for more than €40 million, too much for a club that then moved on to other targets.

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