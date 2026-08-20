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CM Grafica Gimenez Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan setback: Porto halt talks for Gimenez, too wide a gap over the figures and the formula

AC Milan
Transfers
FC Porto
S. Gimenez

News has arrived from Portugal of a sharp slowdown in the negotiations over the sale of the Mexican striker

At Porto, the Santiago Giménez file is currently on hold. The Mexican striker has recovered from the injury he suffered at the World Cup and is now waiting for his future to be decided. AC Milan have rejected Porto's first offer, with the Portuguese club trying to sign the player on a free loan with an option to buy set at €15 million , which would become an obligation if certain individual targets are met.


The proposal has not convinced the Rossoneri club, who consider it insufficient. The Italian side are actually looking for a paid loan, with an option for a permanent transfer worth between €20 million and €25 million. That formula is designed to limit the financial loss from Giménez's sale as much as possible, after signing him from Feyenoord for around €32 million.

  • Talks broken off

    The Rossoneri's stance has cooled Porto's interest, at least for now. O Jogoreports that the Portuguese club have broken off talks and that there were no developments over the Mexican striker on Wednesday. André Villas-Boas and his hierarchy have already started sounding out alternative options on the market, with the aim of getting Francesco Farioli a new centre-forward as soon as possible.

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