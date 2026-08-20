At Porto, the Santiago Giménez file is currently on hold. The Mexican striker has recovered from the injury he suffered at the World Cup and is now waiting for his future to be decided. AC Milan have rejected Porto's first offer, with the Portuguese club trying to sign the player on a free loan with an option to buy set at €15 million , which would become an obligation if certain individual targets are met.





The proposal has not convinced the Rossoneri club, who consider it insufficient. The Italian side are actually looking for a paid loan, with an option for a permanent transfer worth between €20 million and €25 million. That formula is designed to limit the financial loss from Giménez's sale as much as possible, after signing him from Feyenoord for around €32 million.