AC Milan and Roma want reinforcements to complete their squads, in line with the technical and tactical demands of Amorim and Gasperini. The two clubs have an excellent relationship and often share ideas and options as they look for a move in the transfer market that could work for both sides. Their latest talking point in recent days has been Christopher Nkunku, the French forward coming off a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde season: disastrous in the first half, decidedly positive towards the end with 7 goals and 3 assists recorded.