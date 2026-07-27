AC Milan and Roma want reinforcements to complete their squads, in line with the technical and tactical demands of Amorim and Gasperini. The two clubs have an excellent relationship and often share ideas and options as they look for a move in the transfer market that could work for both sides. Their latest talking point in recent days has been Christopher Nkunku, the French forward coming off a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde season: disastrous in the first half, decidedly positive towards the end with 7 goals and 3 assists recorded.
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Milan, Roma return for Nkunku: Gasperini’s request and the Rossoneri club’s response
Gasperini protégé
No one doubts the technical quality or flashes of brilliance of Nkunku , but in recent years the Frenchman has lacked continuity, both in terms of minutes and performances. Gasperini is a huge admirer of the former RB Leipzig man, has tracked him and rated him highly for several years and would gladly coach him. He had already asked the Ranieri-Massara pairing to sign him in the last winter transfer window.
Amico-Milan contact
Over the last few hours, the Giallorossi sporting director Tony D’Amico has held several talks with AC Milan as he tried to open a move for Christopher Nkunku. The Rossoneri club turned him down. Ruben Amorim, like the entire Rossoneri environment, is convinced the 28-year-old from Lagny-sur-Marne can again become the decisive player most admired at RB Leipzig. Unless an offer too good to refuse arrives, AC Milan will start again with Nkunku at the centre of the project.
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