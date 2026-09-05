Milan are set to reopen one of the attacking files they couldn't close last summer.
January is the window the historic Italian club have earmarked to restart talks over one of Real Madrid's stars.
Milan are set to reopen one of the attacking files they couldn't close last summer.
January is the window the historic Italian club have earmarked to restart talks over one of Real Madrid's stars.
Ruben Amorim faces his first big test as Milan manager against Juventus, but he refused to sidestep transfer talk in the pre-match press conference. He confirmed a state of harmony between himself, Gerry Cardinale and Furlani in identifying the team's needs.
Amorim said: "I speak with Cardinale and Furlani every day, so it's natural for me to have them there. I am very happy with the transfer window. We have new players of high quality who will help us during the season, as well as in the future. That is our goal. I also want to clarify how Milan works: everyone must be in agreement about the players we want to sign."
Three days before the summer window opened, Milan wrapped up the signing of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker quickly won the backing of all parties as first choice in the centre-forward role.
Read also: Three times Barcelona's.. Betis reveals Real Madrid's struggle
The fixed fee for Gonçalo Ramos reached 70 million euros, denying Milan the chance to sign a replacement striker outright over the summer.
So, staying true to their strategy of developing young players, Milan handed Camarda a new contract until 30 June 2031, with the option of an extra year until 2032. Then they promoted him to serve as the only alternative to the Portuguese striker.
Expect this to continue at least until January. That's when the club's working group will carry out a full assessment, drawing on the data gathered across the first four months of the season.
Read also: Will he change the course of his season? A new test for the Barcelona star before facing Valencia
Milan had spent at least a fortnight chasing a marquee attacking signing, and they settled on Endrick, the Brazilian forward born in 2006 who plays for Real Madrid. Cardinale took the deal straight to Real Madrid's board. There he ran into José Mourinho's refusal to sanction a loan for the former Palmeiras man, a stance that left both Milan and Roma frustrated, according to a report by "Calciomercato".
Endrick is yet to make his Real Madrid debut, still working through the stages of his recovery from an injury, but Milan hope to land him in January on loan with an option to buy.
Everything hinges on how and when Mourinho turns to the Brazilian in the first half of the season.
Read also: In Salah's footsteps? Barcola receives first warning from Carragher
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting
According to "Calciomercato", Cardinale, Amorim and the working group will make another push to sign Endrick, regardless of how the previous attempt ended.
Milan believe the Brazilian can operate as a centre-forward or drop into a withdrawn role behind Goncalo Ramos.
Endrick is the clearest sign of Milan's strategy: reopening deals they couldn't get over the line before. The club are convinced the project of building a team capable of competing for and winning titles is only just getting started.
The website quoted the newspaper "Corriere dello Sport" as saying that Roma also rate Endrick among the names worth considering to bolster their attack down the line.
Read also: The Saudi league snatched his rival: the "sensational" Haaland imposes his dominance on the Premier League