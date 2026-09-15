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Ramos Ufficiale Milan

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Milan, Ramos: “It is always special to play at home. I really want to score”

AC Milan

As well as Ruben Amorim, Gonçalo Ramos is also speaking at the press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Milan v Benfica

Former Benfica forward Gonçalo Ramos will chase his first European goal in an AC Milan shirt against his old club. It will be a special night for the Rossoneri No 9. During his time with the Eagles of Lisbon, the former PSG player made 106 appearances and scored 41 goals for the first team. Ramos said at the press conference: "It is always special to play at home. I have only been here a short time, I have not been able to play much at San Siro. It will be a difficult match, but playing at home means having the support of our fans. And that is important for us".

Will you celebrate if you score tomorrow night? 

"No, I would not celebrate. For me Benfica are like my home. But I still really want to score". 



  • On the initial difficulties

    How can the team help you perform at your best?

    "The focus should not be on me or on whether I score more or less. I believe the most important thing is always the team's victory. I think that if we all run and work hard intelligently and as a team, we can do something great this season. We are building a good understanding and, as time goes by, we will improve even more. Then, without any doubt, my goals, my assists, the team's goals and the wins will start to come. I think that is the most important aspect."


    You too have faced criticism in recent weeks because you have scored only one goal...

    "There is always the idea that a striker must always score, but it is not always like that. Maybe I can play well without scoring. Every match is an opportunity to show my worth". 

    Yesterday Ibrahimovic was at Milanello. As a former striker, did he give you any advice?

    "He did not give me any specific advice. He was very kind and asked me how things are going. He welcomed me to the club and it is a pleasure to be able to count on his presence. Having the support of a legend and a personality like him is important."

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