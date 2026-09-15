Former Benfica forward Gonçalo Ramos will chase his first European goal in an AC Milan shirt against his old club. It will be a special night for the Rossoneri No 9. During his time with the Eagles of Lisbon, the former PSG player made 106 appearances and scored 41 goals for the first team. Ramos said at the press conference: "It is always special to play at home. I have only been here a short time, I have not been able to play much at San Siro. It will be a difficult match, but playing at home means having the support of our fans. And that is important for us".
Will you celebrate if you score tomorrow night?
"No, I would not celebrate. For me Benfica are like my home. But I still really want to score".