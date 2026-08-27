Milan, only two strikers for three competitions: Amorim’s definitive decision has arrived

Goncalo Ramos is a €75 million striker and has joined AC Milan after winning two Champions Leagues in Paris with PSG. Cardinale has gone all in on the Portugal international in the hope of solving the number nine problem, with the blessing of Amorim, who thinks the world of the former Benfica player. Will his quality, along with the emerging talent Camarda, be enough for a long season with AC Milan involved in three competitions? Amorim cleared that up in a press conference: "I do not want to speak before the transfer window closes. We think that Camarda needs space and time, but we could also play with a false nine. I believe a lot in Camarda and I think that we must have him and not other options. By helping Francesco, I also help myself. Ramos is at a very high level, but Camarda needs not to feel like the third choice, but the second, so that he can be ready when he is called upon. That way he will feel important. He is adapting to our game. He will have space and there will be a difference compared to Ramos, but I believe in him a lot, and we are in a new project. He has to fight for his place regardless of his age and he is an AC Milan player and we believe in him a lot."