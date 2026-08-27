Nearly an hour of press conference, and plenty of football talk. Ruben Amorim attacks in his communication too and never sits in a low block. He takes on questions head-on, doesn't dodge them, goes into detail and underlines the technical side. His ambition is clear and it goes hand in hand with an ambitious project: to win without pushing young players aside. The development of Cisse, Comotto and Camarda is not forced, but born of deep conviction.
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Milan, only two strikers for three competitions: Amorim’s definitive decision has arrived
Space for Camarda
Goncalo Ramos is a €75 million striker and has joined AC Milan after winning two Champions Leagues in Paris with PSG. Cardinale has gone all in on the Portugal international in the hope of solving the number nine problem, with the blessing of Amorim, who thinks the world of the former Benfica player. Will his quality, along with the emerging talent Camarda, be enough for a long season with AC Milan involved in three competitions? Amorim cleared that up in a press conference: "I do not want to speak before the transfer window closes. We think that Camarda needs space and time, but we could also play with a false nine. I believe a lot in Camarda and I think that we must have him and not other options. By helping Francesco, I also help myself. Ramos is at a very high level, but Camarda needs not to feel like the third choice, but the second, so that he can be ready when he is called upon. That way he will feel important. He is adapting to our game. He will have space and there will be a difference compared to Ramos, but I believe in him a lot, and we are in a new project. He has to fight for his place regardless of his age and he is an AC Milan player and we believe in him a lot."
Only one alternative plan
AC Milan will not enter the market in the coming days for another centre-forward, even though Gimenez has no chance of returning to action. The Rossoneri want to assess the guarantees offered by the Ramos-Camarda pairing and will then decide whether to act only in the next winter transfer window.
Once the sale goes through, Amorim will have only one real alternative to this duo: using Pulisic as a false nine, even if the American does not like stepping out of his comfort zone. An even more remote option is Loftus-Cheek pushing further forward. On some occasions he was used as a No 9 at AC Milan under Pioli, but it would be a move born out of desperation.
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