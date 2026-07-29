Milan, official: Diawara signed. Figures and contract length

Sankhoun Diawara has joined AC Milan. The French centre-back, born in 2006, arrives from Troyes for €3 million plus bonuses.









AC Milan said: "AC Milan announce that they have signed Sankhoun Diawara on a permanent deal from ESTAC Troyes, until 30 June 2031 with an option to extend the contract.





Born in Paris on 13 January 2006, Diawara came through the youth ranks in France with FC Solitaires Paris and CA Paris-Charenton before joining the Troyes academy in 2020. After completing his development path at the French club, he made his first-team debut in the Coupe de France in November 2024. In the following season he made 17 appearances between the league and the domestic cup, contributing to Troyes’ promotion to Ligue 1 and their Ligue 2 title, quickly standing out as one of the most promising young defenders in the league.





A left-footed defender, Diawara combines technical quality, physical strength and personality, characteristics that make him a young player of great promise, already a protagonist in French professional football and ready to continue his journey with AC Milan.





Sankhoun Diawara will wear the number 13 shirt.





The club extends a warm welcome to Sankhoun".