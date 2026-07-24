AC Milan will arrive in Glasgow this evening ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Celtic. Christopher Nkunku did not board the flight to Scotland after a muscle problem ruled the French forward out. Pervis Estupinan also stays at Milanello, and will join the squad on the tour in Australia, along with second-choice goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.
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Milan, Nkunku pulls up: here is who Amorim has called up for the friendly in Glasgow against Celtic
Make way for the youngsters
The friendly against Celtic will help on two fronts: assessing the squad's physical condition and taking a closer look at the many youngsters training with Gabbia and his team-mates. Alongside those who have recently signed new deals, such as Camarda and Comotto, Amorim has also called up several young players: Borsani, Bouyer, Kostic, Ossola, Vladimirov, Vos, Pittarella and Guernier.
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