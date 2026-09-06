Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
cm grafica moreira milan

Translated by

Milan, Moreira makes his first start: the former Strasbourg man misfires but has several mitigating factors

AC Milan

Milan, Amorim spring a surprise by starting Moreira from the off: here is how the Belgium international's debut went

After watching from the bench as his team-mates beat Torino and Venezia in the first two league games, Diego Moreira got the nod from Ruben Amorim in place of an excellent Samuel Chukwueze. It was a daunting debut away at Juventus, who arrived with momentum after taking six points from their first two outings.

  • Postponed

    Physically, Moreira showed he is in good condition, working hard with and without the ball. His decision-making and understanding with his team-mates still need work: he repeatedly got the weight of his passes wrong and showed little courage in trying to beat his man, which remains the strongest part of his game.

    • Advertisement

  • The player ratings

    Moreira 5: there are certainly mitigating circumstances here, because we're talking about a very young lad who arrived in Italy around 20 days ago and was making his debut in the AC Milan shirt. But he produced a display that lacked pretty much everything: personality, one-on-one ability and crosses. Didn't pass.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL