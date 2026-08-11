Mike Maignan and AC Milan at odds? With his return delayed, rumours of discontent at AC Milan swirling and interest now coming from the Saudi club, it is proving a difficult summer for the AC Milan captain, who missed the World Cup semi-final against Spain.
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Milan, Maignan unhappy? CR7’s Al Nassr make their move
Busy summer
Last season's disappointing finish, his decision to stay on holiday on the other side of the world rather than attend Franco Baresi 's funeral, his return to Milanello pushed back from 12 to 16 August and now interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. All of it came in the summer of Massimiliano Allegri's farewell, along with that of his goalkeeping coach, Claudio Filippi, with whom the relationship was idyllic.
Al Nassr are thinking about it
Despite the contract extension signed at the end of January and the captain's armband, Maignan started weighing up his options straight away: his agreement with AC Milan runs until 2031 on a salary in line with that of Rafa Leao, namely around €7 million including (easy) bonuses. But in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are looking for a new No 1 in place of Bento. The Rossoneri do not want to raise tensions and Amorim is counting on him, but they also do not want to keep an unhappy player in the squad: more will be known after Ferragosto.
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