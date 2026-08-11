Milan, Maignan unhappy? CR7’s Al Nassr make their move

Despite the contract extension signed at the end of January and the captain's armband, Maignan started weighing up his options straight away: his agreement with AC Milan runs until 2031 on a salary in line with that of Rafa Leao, namely around €7 million including (easy) bonuses. But in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are looking for a new No 1 in place of Bento. The Rossoneri do not want to raise tensions and Amorim is counting on him, but they also do not want to keep an unhappy player in the squad: more will be known after Ferragosto.



