Mike Maignan has returned to social media, posting several snaps from his holiday while the row over his delayed return to Milan continues. The AC Milan goalkeeper and captain shared them with the caption: "On prend des montagnes de risques mais au sommet, qu'est-ce qu'on a mal", a line from the song "Rich Porter" by French rapper Ninho. The lyrics are decidedly explicit, packed with references to crime and street life. The song centres on a life of drugs, money, violence, risk and paranoia, set against the desire to reach the top and, probably, leave it all behind.
Translated by
Milan, Maignan cryptic on social media: "You can't control other people's words"
Cryptic
The phrase chosen by Maignan makes a little more sense with some context, because translated literally it would not have been clear. It can be adapted as: "We take mountains of risks, but once we reach the top, how much suffering there is. It is up to the fans and readers to interpret it".
The meeting with Cardinale
Then there's also "The story of Nasreddin and his donkey", or "No matter what you do in life, people will always have something to criticise". It ends with this moral: "Do what you believe is right and keep going on your way. You cannot control other people’s words, but you can control your choices". Those words will only add to the debate among AC Milan fans as they wait for what Maignan will say to Cardinale next week.
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