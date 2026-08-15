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Grafica Nkunku Bologna MilanCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Milan, Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also in for Nkunku: the asking price to sell him

AC Milan
C. Nkunku
Roma
RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United

The French forward is among the players cut by Amorim and is looking for a new team.

Christopher Nkunku's time at AC Milan is effectively over after just one year. The 1997-born forward joined Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, but Ruben Amorim has placed him among the players not considered useful to his project, leaving him out of the squad and on the market.

He is not part of the squad today for the friendly AC Milan are playing in Poland against Manchester United, and on Friday he left Milanello for personal reasons. Interest around him is now picking up and, alongside the rumours linking him with Roma and Manchester United, two other clubs have made their move in the last few hours.


  • RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund

    Matteo Moretto reports that two of Germany's top clubs, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, have also set their sights on Nkunku, with Dortmund today playing a friendly against Roma at the Westfalenstadion.

    For the Red Bull side, it would be a sensational return. Nkunku truly hit top form there during the 2022/2023 campaign, the best season of his career, which then earned him his move to Chelsea.

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  • How much AC Milan are asking for

    AC Milan spent €37 million plus €5 million in bonuses, which were not triggered, to bring Nkunku to Milan last summer. To avoid taking a capital loss, they would therefore need a permanent sale worth €30 million, figures currently above the market, or a paid loan with an option or obligation to buy of at least €22.6 million. Difficult, but not impossible. Milan remain hopeful. Among Amorim's outcasts, the Frenchman is certainly the one with the strongest market right now.

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