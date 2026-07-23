After bringing in Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila, AC Milan have made another move in the transfer market. This time it is Sankhoun Diawara, a centre-back from Troyes, who made 14 appearances last season, playing a total of 1,048 minutes in Ligue 2.
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Milan have signed Troyes defender Diawara, born in 2006: he is Pavlovic’s replacement
Pavlovic’s deputy
Initially, the signing of the 2006-born player was meant to strengthen Sergio Navarro’s Milan Futuro squad, but the club’s hierarchy are now considering placing him straight into the first team, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport. The plan is to aid his development in the shadow of Pavlović, whose characteristics are very similar to his, making him his understudy in the squad before then completing the defence with the signing of another centre-back.
The cost
Tall, physically strong, left-footed and very skilful in the build-up, the 20-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in French football and has made several appearances for the Bleus Under-19 national team. The total fee for the deal should be around three million euros. The player's own desire proved decisive, as he chose to turn down the offer from Glasgow Rangers to embrace the AC Milan project.
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