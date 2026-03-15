Goal.com
Live
grafica oddo milan futuro 2025 26Calciomercato

Translated by

Milan Futuro: Sardo secures victory away at Oltrepò; second place in the table

Milan Futuro: victory away at Oltrepò secures second place in the table

Jacopo Sardo, the talented midfielder who joined the Rossoneri from Monza in the January transfer window, secured a crucial victory for Milan Futuro away at Oltrepò with just 15 minutes remaining. And to think he seemed destined for Pescara in Serie D, but the allure of the Rossoneri proved too strong. Oddo’s lads are celebrating a win that counts double: they are now second in the table following today’s results: 

SERIE D, GROUP B - THE TABLE

Folgore Caratese 54
Milan Futuro 45
Villa Valle 44
Chievo Verona 43
Casatese Merate 43
Leon 42
Brusaporto 42
Scanzorosciate 39
Oltrepò FBC 39
Ciserano Bergamo 37
Caldiero Terme 36
Real Calepina 36
Castellanzese 35
Breno 30
Pavia 25
Varesina 24
Sondrio 22
Vogherese 11

  • ODDO AFTER THE MATCH

    A satisfied Massimo Oddo had this to say after the match: "We played well and started the game strongly. They’re a side that’ve been performing very well, and they’re a very physical team. We did well to put in a strong second-half performance and capitalise on our chance to score; perhaps we could have done more, but we’re satisfied. We’re still a young team with room for improvement, and the lads showed great determination to win this match."
    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
0