AC Milan have completed their third signing of the summer. They have reached an agreement with Strasbourg for Diego Moreira, a 22-year-old left-footed attacking wide player, a Belgium internationalseen at the World Cup: the deal is done for an operation worth around €50 million, with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale. Medical scheduled for tomorrow in Milan.
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Milan, done deal for Diego Moreira: agreement with Strasbourg, the details
Mendes in midfield
The left-sided winger owned by Strasbourg is set to give Ruben Amorim more options: the deal has been finalised, with his agent Jorge Mendes pulling the strings. The 22-year-old Belgian wide player wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from major clubs in England, Germany and Italy. Exceptionally versatile, Moreira can play on both flanks as a wing-back and is a perfect fit for Amorim's system.
Closed by Cardinale
Chosen by the working group, he is highly rated by Amorim for his technical qualities, has convinced Bobby Gardiner and Tiago Estevao, the data analysts who are central figures in the new era, has the backing of Hendrik Almstadt, and above all it is a deal that Gerry Cardinale wanted to complete personally for a young, talented player who can improve a great deal and become a leading figure.
Where will he play
Moreira will play as the left-sided midfielder, in Estupinan's position, or as one of the two players behind Gonçalo Ramos. In that role, call it a second striker or attacking midfielder, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers, Alphadjo Cissè, and, if needed, Rabiot can all play there. He brings talent, dribbling, creativity and versatility. Over the course of his career he has played all along the left and also on the right, where on his left foot he can cut inside and go for goal
Who is Moreira and that social media clue
Moreira was born in Liège while his father, former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, played for Standard Liège. He holds Belgian and Portuguese citizenship, and was also eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany, but chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. A product of the Standard Liège youth system, he went on to play for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, during his holiday, he had trained wearing a Milan shirt, a hint of what was to come.
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