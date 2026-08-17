Moreira was born in Liège while his father, former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, played for Standard Liège. He holds Belgian and Portuguese citizenship, and was also eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany, but chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. A product of the Standard Liège youth system, he went on to play for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, during his holiday, he had trained wearing a Milan shirt, a hint of what was to come.