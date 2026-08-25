Smiles and songs at Milanello. Despite AC Milan leaving them out of the squad, Gimenez and Fofana posted photos on their Instagram stories showing them smiling together with the group at the end of training. The Mexican striker has fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against England in the last 16 of the World Cup and now feels ready to go again. Just not in a Milan shirt.
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Milan, continuous contact with Porto: what is missing to complete the Gimenez deal after total agreement with the player
Optimism
Gimenez is smiling again, clearly buoyed and delighted by the way Porto have made him feel over the past few days. After a difficult spell without so much as a glimpse of a goal, the Portuguese club have given him a timely lift in confidence. Optimism is very high, both for the player and the champions of Portugal, that negotiations with AC Milan will end successfully.
Continuous contact
Lazio have wrapped up talks with Sassuolo for Pinamonti in a deal worth close to €12 million, effectively ending their interest in Santiago Gimenez. Porto now have a clear run at the former Feyenoord striker and have reopened talks with AC Milan after their first offer, a loan with an option to buy for €15 million, was deemed too low.
What is missing
Over the next few hours, Porto and AC Milan will resume talks as they try to reach an agreement, even if that means settling somewhere between the asking price and the offer. They still have to agree on the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy and on the final transfer fee. They are not minor details. They are almost the entire basis of the negotiation. For his part, Gimenez is pushing to join Porto, with whom he has an agreement for one season at 2.5 million plus bonuses.
A final agreement could be reached at 20 million for the option to buy.
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