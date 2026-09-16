Milan-Benfica, CM’s player ratings: Amorim poor, 5/10. Bartesaghi and Ramos disappoint

Maignan 6: a pass mark, with an asterisk, for the AC Milan captain. He is blameless on the two goals conceded, but nor does he do anything beyond the ordinary.

Terracciano 5.5: he starts timidly, perhaps feeling the emotion of his European debut. Sudakov and Kaminski are full of running and regularly find joy in his area in the opening 20 minutes. He grows into the game and tests Trubin in the 27th minute with a fine strike from 30 metres. (from the 46th minute Gila5.5: not the sort of introduction he will tell the grandchildren about. The Spanish defender makes a few too many mistakes in build-up and shows some very obvious nerves)

De Winter 6: he carries out his duties tidily too, taking space and time away from Duran's willingness to make himself available. When he turns attacker, though, he blasts a moving penalty into the stands, one that still cries out for revenge.

Pavlovic 6: amid his usual, total tactical anarchy, you can still appreciate the doomed effort to push his team-mates to press higher and keep believing. He is always the last to wave the white flag.

Chukwueze 6: one of the brightest in the AC Milan side, and often preaching in the desert. He also shows real commitment defensively, an area where he is improving compared with his first outings.

Jashari 5: Palinha simply overpowers him. The former Bruges man shows an instinctive ability to switch play suddenly, but also the lapses that have followed him since last season. The involuntary assist for Sudakov is one for the red pencil.Failed ( from the 74th minute Rabiot)

Musah 5.5: he miskicks a hugely promising ball in the Benfica penalty area, underlining some obvious technical shortcomings. Good in the press in the first half, he runs out of steam early in the second half and disappears from the game.

Bartesaghi 5: Amorim gives him a chance and the AC Milan youth product does not take it. He is completely under water against Lukebakio, giving him all the space he needs to set himself and score the opener. Going forward, he is virtually non-existent. Retake. (from the 57th minute Moreira 5.5: this time he cannot give AC Milan's play a different spark, scuffing a couple of efforts from distance)

Hutchinson 5.5: he moves around a lot and always tries to make himself available, showing real desire to make things happen and good personality. He produces a few nice moments too, but overall he holds on to the ball too long and ends up too vague. (From the 46th minute Pulisic 6: he moves well, helps create play and tests Trubin with a dangerous effort from outside the box. Willing)

Cisse 5.5: he tries to create central density, but Benfica's two holding midfielders screen every attempt. He is less inspired than in previous outings and his physical condition is still not at 100%. In and out. (from the 57th minute Saelemakers 6: he certainly brings more creativity in the attacking midfield area, albeit without making an impact)

Ramos 5: Goncalo, this will not do. He is always late on his team-mates' crosses and not involved enough in the game. He stubbornly keeps drifting outside the penalty area. Blunt.

Manager Amorim 5: another completely wrong line-up, and this time the substitutions are not enough. The Portuguese coach creates plenty of confusion and suffers his first heavy defeat since taking over in the AC Milan dugout.