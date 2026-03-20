Are you discussing the future with Tare? How important is it to keep this team together?

“We see Tare every day, we have lunch together at Milanello, we’re on the training camp together, we talk about the team dynamics, where we can make changes to the squad. Furlani came to see us after the derby and we had lunch together. When we talk about the future – and we haven’t done so yet – we’ll do it all together.”

On the video shown at half-time during the Champions League final between Real and Dortmund: Ancelotti trusted his senior players. In the context of Milan, does the team need such charismatic players to aim for the top?

"That was a Real side from which Modric and Kroos have since retired. The only one left is Carvajal. We mustn’t dwell on what happened 10 years ago. Now it’s a completely different generation. In Italy, in particular, we don’t have the financial muscle to compete with other European clubs. Just look at the turnover figures. At the end of the day, the teams reaching the semi-finals are the strongest financially. When the margin for error is smaller, you need to be both skilled and lucky to build the team. If you generate a turnover of 1 billion, you can spend more money even if you make a 200 million euro mistake. AC Milan are working to become competitive and sustainable. Now the club is a business: that’s why both the sporting and commercial aspects are important. It must be a seamless process from the first team down to grassroots activities: that’s how you build a solid foundation for the club to stand on; otherwise, you’ll be all over the place. If you don’t lay these foundations, you’ll always be adrift.

Perhaps we need to improve all the other areas that don’t just depend on the strikers?

"We need to improve the understanding between the players. Pulisic and Leao haven’t played much together in those positions, but neither have the others. However, there have been some excellent combinations, such as Fullkrug and Pulisic in Florence. On Sunday, though, Pulisic didn’t see him – that can happen in football."

Isn’t it a cliché that Italian teams struggle so much in Europe? Does the intensity depend on the players, the manager, the league?

"I’m just going to say this, not explain it, because I’m not explaining anything and I don’t have all the answers. We mustn’t denigrate Italian football. We have certain characteristics; it’s part of the history of the Italian people, dating back to the Middle Ages and the defence of the fortified villages. Now everyone’s talking. The pace of the passing game is certainly different and depends on the players. Why are matches faster in Europe? Firstly, because it’s win or lose. The English league is completely different, not better or worse. When they say that in Italy the game is stagnant and there’s less space, let’s look at the positive side: it’s harder to score goals. We were born and raised this way and we’ve evolved. We mustn’t go around mimicking other countries that have a different culture. The history varies from club to club. We need to sort out the youth academies, find different approaches. But don’t just talk, we need to act! And make decisions. I’ll stop there, otherwise I’ll get into a row. I think we should be looking at the figures for all the youth academies. These figures need to be brought out into the open. We need to be concerned because so many children who play football give it up early and go off to play tennis. There’s a whole lot of work behind the scenes to produce players like Sinner. We need to be careful. Those who understand the youth sector just need to implement reforms.”