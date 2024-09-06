With Mauricio Pochettino's reported hire still not official, Varas will lead U.S. squad during upcoming friendlies

U.S. men's national team interim head coach Mikey Varas may not be a household name for the average American soccer fan, but he's highly regarded within the inner circles of U.S. soccer.

Varas, 41, remains an enigma to many, but within the coaching game, he's known as a highly-regarded tactical mind who excels with young players.

While Varas isn’t expected to be the U.S. men's national team's coach for long - he's been installed on an interim basis, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to take over the full-time role - he’ll relish the chance to showcase his tactical abilities when the USMNT play friendlies against Canada on Saturday and New Zealand on Sept. 10.

With speculation linking Varas to the inaugural head coach role for MLS expansion side San Diego FC in 2025, this opportunity could further elevate his profile. Varas faces his first test as a senior manager against Jesse Marsch and Canada. What do you need to know about Varas? GOAL explores.