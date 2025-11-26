Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta prepared to rival close friend Xabi Alonso as Arsenal eye move for Real Madrid target Rodrigo Mendoza
Mendoza impressing in La Liga
Mendoza graduated from Elche's youth system and made his professional debut for the club in 2022. Last season, the midfielder featured in 21 league matches as Elche finished second in the Segunda Division and earned promotion to La Liga.
In the current campaign, Mendoza has appeared in nine La Liga matches, scoring once. His impressive performances in the centre of the park for Elche have caught the eyes of several top European clubs.
Alonso ready to rival close friend Alonso
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are closely monitoring the progress of Mendoza at Elche and are prepared to join the race to sign the 20-year-old. The Gunners' recruitment specialists have kept a close eye on the Spanish youth international, who could consider triggering his €20m (£17.5m) release clause.
The Gunners, however, will face intense competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City, while La Liga giants Real Madrid have also shown strong interest in signing the Spaniard, who has often been compared to Barcelona and Spain playmaker Pedri.
Arteta is a childhood friend of Madrid boss Alonso and the two Spaniards have a very similar outlook towards football. The duo also battled it out for Martin Zubimendi in the summer, and he ultimately chose Arsenal over Madrid. Arteta also signed Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen after talking to Alonso, who lured Granit Xhaka to Bay Arena from Arsenal in 2023.
Now, it seems the two friends will once again compete in the transfer market to secure a move for Mendoza.
When can Mendoza leave Elche?
Elche recognised Mendoza's talent last summer when they reportedly rejected a few offers from the Saudi Pro League for his services. In August, the Spanish club moved to secure his long-term future by offering him an improved contract, extending his stay until 2028. This new deal included the €20m release clause, which, while substantial, is considered "negotiable" and "certainly affordable" for top European clubs.
Despite Elche's efforts to tie him down, the Telegraph report added that Mendoza is destined to leave the club next summer. He could also consider moving in January if any club triggers his release clause.
Kane on Arsenal's mind ahead of key UCL fixture
For now, the Premier League leaders are focused on the current season and will be up against Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ahead of facing one of Europe's best strikers, Gunners defender Jurrien Timber revealed Arteta's plan to stop the England captain as he said: "That is not going to be easy, of course. I think he is an amazing striker, everyone knows that. He has so many qualities. He has been doing it for such a long time already, and now at Bayern Munich he has been one of the best players in the world. So, it is going to be a nice challenge for us as a team, as defenders, to stop him tomorrow. I think when you face an opposition with Harry Kane as the striker, he is a topic and you discuss him as defenders, because he is one of the dangerous players. It is the same with any other game, we discuss their players and the way they play. For tomorrow, it is the same."
