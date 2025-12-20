Getty Images Sport
'I can't lie to them' - Mikel Arteta reveals what he's told his players about his long-term Arsenal future
Arteta wants Arsenal stay
Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 but at present, they are on course to end that barren run as they hold a slender two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are also going very well in the Champions League, a competition they have never won. Incidentally, Arteta has around 18 months left on his Arsenal deal but he hinted he needs to win silverware in the coming months to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium.
When asked if he can see a future at the Premier League table-toppers beyond 2027, he replied on Friday: "Yes, but it is about today. And a lot of things have to happen in the next few months, as well, to earn the right. I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. For six years, I have seen just players with a level of attention, desire to learn and give the maximum to the team. That is what keeps me in this job. Nothing else. And, obviously, winning a lot of football matches. Percentage-wise, I think it is quite high. That is the only way. If not, you cannot survive in this environment."
Arteta 'cannot lie' to Arsenal players
In 2025, the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all signed new long-term deals at the club. Arteta revealed that when his players are in contract negotiations, they ask him about his long-term future at Arsenal.
He added, "They do ask me, but I cannot lie to them. I don't know, as it is something that does not depend on me. Are you really happy here? Do you feel that you have the energy and you feel you can take this club (further)? Yes. One hundred per cent, yes. But I think it does not depend only on me. And they have to make a decision based on what they feel about it."
Arteta reflects on Arsenal spell
When asked about his time at the Gunners, Arteta admitted his tenure has flown by. His first match in charge as a coach was against his former team Everton, and now he faces the Toffees again this weekend.
He said, "It's gone fast. A lot happened but it's been an incredible journey and I've enjoyed every minute of it. Well, it's strange but very exciting as well. I think obviously one of the most iconic stadiums (Goodison Park) in the Premier League is no longer part of our schedule but I'm going to have the opportunity to win as well, we're going to have the opportunity to win at an incredible stadium (Hill Dickinson Stadium) that they built and Saturday night you know what you expect. It's a really tough place to go. We all know that and that's why we're going to have to be at our best to win on Saturday."
Busy period for Arsenal
Arsenal's trip to Everton will be the first of seven games they play in the space of 22 days. After taking on David Moyes' team, the Gunners round off this year with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace, followed by league fixtures with Brighton and Aston Villa. Despite the hectic schedule, Arteta says he enjoys this time of year.
He said, "That it is different, that it hits you with big demands and a lot of games and a lot of things happen not only in your professional life but in your personal life as well, because there are special days for all of us, but I see it as an opportunity. I think we are blessed to have the opportunity to play when people are on holiday, they can enjoy a lot with their families. I think the atmosphere that is created in the stadium is unique, and that's what we have to enjoy."
