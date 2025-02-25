'Over my dead body' - Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on Premier League title and vows Arsenal can still 'do something special' despite 11-point gap to Liverpool
Mikel Arteta remains steadfast in his belief that Arsenal can still mount a title challenge, despite falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.
- Arsenal fell to West Ham last weekend
- Liverpool beat Man City to further widen the gap
- Face a tricky test against Forest away from home