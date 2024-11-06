Mikel Arteta is not the next Pep Guardiola OR Jose Mourinho: Arsenal won't start winning trophies again until enigmatic coach carves out his own identity

The Gunners still don't look ready to take that crucial final step under the Spaniard, who can't seem to decide what kind of manager he wants to be

"They have pushed every limit and every margin that we could to try to win this Premier League. They (Manchester City) took it away from us. This is the second season. There's only one way to do it - you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you have to have a lot of courage and push every limit in everything that we have. That's the next step," Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal were pipped to the 2023-24 title by two points, despite a final-day victory against Everton.

"If we do what we have to do, we're going to be closer and at the end we'll win it. When? I don't know, but if we keep knocking and being that close, in the end it will happen."

Arteta also insisted his team are "on the right path" and "evolving so quickly", striking the perfect tone to keep a disappointed fanbase on side for at least one more year. Arsenal have come a long way since Arteta's appointment in December 2019, but the FA Cup crown he delivered at the end of that season remains the only trophy on his CV.

Arsenal must complete their evolution by next May, because going five years without any tangible success cannot be tolerated at such a big club. If the Gunners fail to dethrone Manchester City again, it will be impossible for Arteta to keep claiming he is making progress at the Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately, as it stands, the ultimate dream of Premier League glory is fading further into the distance. Just 10 games into the new campaign, Arsenal find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool and five behind reigning champions City. Arteta isn't even knocking at the door anymore, and while there is plenty of time to change that, it will only happen if the coach starts carving out his own identity.