Mikel Arteta sensationally compares Max Dowman to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi after 16-year-old signs pre-contract at Arsenal

In August, Dowman made his Arsenal debut in their 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at Emirates Stadium. He became the second-youngest debutant when he came on in the second half at 15 years and 235 days old, with team-mate Ethan Nwaneri pipping him to the youngest crown by 54 days in 2022. In that Leeds match, the England Under-21 international won the Gunners a penalty in an impressive cameo.

On that outing, Arteta said it was a "special" performance, before adding: "We have to gather all the information. It's how he reacts and deals with the situation, what his team-mates think about him - which is clear, because they kept on passing him the ball. It is great to be able to change the energy in the stadium by bringing him in and he had an impact. He won a penalty on his debut at the Emirates. That's incredible. It's credit, first of all, to his family, the way these kids have been raised and the environment created. They are not overwhelmed by the environment and context. And the work of the academy, for helping to raise these kids in that manner with the confidence and understanding of the game at just 15 years old."

He also became the youngest player to play in a Champions League match this season.