'Make sure the cement doesn't get dry!' - Mikel Arteta hopes to build 'something beautiful' with Arsenal scorer Ethan Nwaneri after teenager comes close to matching Cesc Fabregas' record
Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal scorer Ethan Nwaneri after the teenager scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.
- Nwaneri scored to round off a 3-0 win
- Became Arsenal's second youngest PL goalscorer
- Arteta wants to build "something beautiful" with Nwaneri