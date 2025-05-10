'It's crystal clear who was better' - Mikel Arteta bullishly doubles down on stance that Arsenal 'deserved' Champions League victory over PSG as Gunners boss points to stats
Mikel Arteta has doubled down on his claim that Arsenal deserved to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their ill-fated Champions League semi-final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arteta maintained his stance that Arsenal were better than PSG
- Luis Enrique refuted the Gunners boss' claims
- Gunners face Liverpool next on Sunday