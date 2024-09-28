Mikel-ArtetaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Another of Mikel Arteta's quirky managerial techniques revealed as Arsenal players are set task before Leicester clash

M. ArtetaArsenalArsenal vs LeicesterLeicesterPremier League

Mikel Arteta set a weird task for his Arsenal players while preparing for the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arteta asked his men to brainstorm
  • Wanted them to pen down the challenges they face
  • Gunning for a win to keep the pressure on Man City
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below