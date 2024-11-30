Fabianski GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Thinks he's Mike Tyson!' - Lukasz Fabianski shockingly PUNCHES Gabriel Magalhaes as he concedes bizarre penalty during crazy seven-goal first-half against Arsenal

GabrielL. FabianskiWest Ham vs ArsenalWest HamArsenalPremier League

Football fans hilariously compared Lukasz Fabianski to Mike Tyson after the West Ham goalkeeper shockingly punched Gabriel Magalhaes on his face.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fabianski attempted to punch away a corner
  • Got a bit of Gabriel's face and the ball
  • A penalty was awarded after a VAR check
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱