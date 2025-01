This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty 'Only a matter of time' - Michael Owen convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid as ex-Liverpool striker makes 'secretive talks' claim T. Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid Liverpool Premier League LaLiga Michael Owen is convinced that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid, claiming that "secretive talks will have taken place". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Owen convinced Trent will leave

Real eager to sign Trent in January

Liverpool rebuffed first approach Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱