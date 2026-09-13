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Michael Carrick explains Luke Shaw absence as Patrick Dorgu starts the Manchester derby for United
Shaw misses derby clash
Shaw sustained a knock during the draw with Everton last weekend and was unable to recover in time for the crucial clash against a Manchester City side that started the day top with a perfect nine points from three games, while United held just four points following one win, one draw, and one defeat. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off today, Carrick explained that the defender narrowly missed out on making the matchday squad. Detailing the situation, Carrick stated: "Close, very close, just not quite there," before adding, "It's very small but unfortunately not for today."
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Dorgu steps in again
With Shaw sidelined, Dorgu stepped in to deputise at left-back for only the second time since his £25 million transfer from Lecce. The Denmark international excelled in the role during the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK on Thursday, assisting Matheus Cunha. Carrick expressed absolute confidence in Dorgu prior to the first whistle, asserting: "Pat's a good player, he's played there before. Fully trust in Pat, he played very well in midweek. Slightly different game today but we fully trust him. It's always about your team-mates helping each other and we will look for that today."
Tactical flexibility for United
Although Carrick had the option of picking Noussair Mazraoui, United opted to stick with Dorgu on the left flank against their fierce rivals today. The manager reiterated his belief in the tactical switch, maintaining that Dorgu is more than capable despite usually playing as a winger since his arrival. Further clarifying the decision, Carrick noted: "He can certainly play there. He has done, without doubt. I'm not sitting here saying he can't do that. It's just the way we've been since I've been here." Meanwhile, Cunha leads the attack again, as Benjamin Sesko misses out on a starting spot.
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What comes next for United?
United are hoping Dorgu handles the immense pressure of the derby today as they desperately look to close the five-point gap on City. Following this fixture, the medical staff will assess Shaw to determine if he will be fit for the Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Brighton next week.
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