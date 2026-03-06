Getty Images Sport
'You can't imagine it' - Michael Ballack breaks down in tears as ex-Chelsea & Germany star discusses son's tragic death in quad bike accident for first time
Opening up on the ordeal
Firefighters and medics attempted to revive the teenager, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Ballack has now opened up on the ordeal in an emotional interview with Sky in Germany, reflecting on the immense pain and the process of navigating life after such a devastating loss.
Devastation of losing a son
During the interview, Ballack was asked how he has dealt with the devastating loss over the last few years. After a long pause, the former Blues star replied: "Difficult. You can't imagine it. You can't even describe it in words. It's a process of repression. Everyone deals with it differently. I can hardly talk about him at all. I'd like to say much more, but it overwhelms me emotionally." He added: "That's why it's a process of denial, where you try to cope through everyday life... Of course, you then have greater fears. What else could happen?"
Tragedy in Portugal
Per the Daily Mail, the accident occurred on an uneven piece of land near the family's holiday home, with no other vehicles involved. Portuguese daily newspaper Jornal de Noticias, via Daily Mail, suggested Emilio was reversing the quad bike when he lost control. Emilio was one of three sons that Ballack shares with his former wife, Simone Lambe; the couple are also parents to Louis and Jordi. The family had been enjoying a summer break in the Setubal region before the horrific accident occurred just outside their property.
A new perspective
The former Germany captain admitted that such a tragedy fundamentally alters one's view of the world. He said: "Life is precious. That the life we lead is absolutely privileged. That luck and misfortune also play a major role. Fate... Despite all the talk of fate, I naturally want to face it. That gives me strength again, this task, and at the same time, the realisation that life goes on."
