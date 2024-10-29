'MLB is one that the Premier League can catch' - NBC's Rebecca Lowe talks Premier League, Emma Hayes, Mauricio Pochettino, and presenting soccer to a U.S. audience

The host of Premier League Mornings on NBC has seen soccer grow in her 11 years of living in America, and has lofty ambitions for the future

Rebecca Lowe is the voice that hundreds of thousands wake up to on their weekends. Over 11 years in the United States, the English-born host has played a crucial role in the growth of soccer.

"To get in at the beginning of when the Premier League really started in America, is a real honor. It actually gives me chills thinking about it. It's like, my baby," Lowe tells GOAL.

These days, Lowe gets recognized everywhere, and even though she is reluctant to acknowledge it, her voice in the media landscape has helped boost soccer into the mainstream sports conversation.

But it hasn't been entirely easy, Lowe admitted. For nearly 10 years, her work, and Premier League in the United States was still "hippy," something that catered to a niche audience. Now, though, with viewership flirting with the millions, NBC's weekly programming has brought families together - and ignited excitement around the game 18 months out from the 2026 World Cup.

And Lowe still has so much to accomplish, she insists. Her new podcast, It's Called Soccer, co-hosted by Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher is yet another attempt to impact the landscape - one that Lowe claims the country is ready for.

The London-born broadcaster talked to GOAL about Emma Hayes, the Premier League, and why soccer can overtake baseball and basketball in the U.S. sporting landscape in the first edition of... Mic'd Up.