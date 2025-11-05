Getty Images Sport
Mexico’s Marcelo Flores reportedly considering joining Jesse Marsch’s Canada for training as Tigres midfielder weighs national team switch
Invited to train with Canada during November
The Athletic reports that the invitation is intended to give Flores “a chance to experience the environment and see the project,” with the federation aiming to make him “feel valued.” Sources told the outlet the move is “more than likely” to happen.
From promising to overlooked with Tigres and El Tri
Born in Georgetown, Ontario, Flores grew up in England and rose through Arsenal’s youth academy before joining Real Oviedo on loan in 2022. He moved to Liga MX side Tigres the following year but has struggled for playing time under manager Guido Pizarro, featuring in only four matches during the Apertura 2025 and scoring once.
His limited club minutes have also affected his place in the national team picture. Flores made his senior debut for Mexico in 2021 and appeared in three matches - one of them an official Nations League game in 2022 - but hasn’t been called up since. Under Javier Aguirre’s tenure, he was initially considered for friendlies against Canada and Uzbekistan but did not see any action.
Explaining the potential switch
Because he has yet to reach the FIFA threshold of three official matches, Flores still qualifies to make a one-time switch of association. ESPN reported there has been “a lot of communication” between the player and Canada Soccer regarding the possibility of filing that request.
This isn’t the first time Flores has faced this dilemma. In 2022, after months of speculation, he publicly announced he would represent Mexico “wholeheartedly for the rest of my professional life.” However, two years later - with limited playing time in Liga MX and no recent call-ups - his future appears more open than ever, and Canada see a fresh opportunity to bring one of its own back home.
Friendlies ahead
Canada are scheduled to host Ecuador on Nov. 13 in Toronto and then face Venezuela five days later in Fort Lauderdale. The goal, according to reports, is for Flores to attend the camp, meet the staff, and evaluate his options before making a final decision about his international future.
