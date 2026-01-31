Getty
Mexico's Julián Quiñones scores again in Saudi Arabia, moves past Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring race
Eighth straight league match scoring
Quiñones continues to deliver one of the most impressive seasons by a Mexican forward abroad and made the difference in the 76th minute, rising above the defense to meet a corner kick from Musab Al-Juwayr and powering a header past goalkeeper Bono. The goal not only sparked celebrations for Al-Qadsiah, but also extended Quiñones’ scoring streak to eight consecutive league matches, underlining his outstanding form
Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo
With the strike, the Mexican international climbed to second place in the league’s scoring table, temporarily moving ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Ivan Toney, with 18 goals for Al-Ahli, now sits above him in the Golden Boot race.
Key figure for Al-Qadsiah but not Aguirre`s favorites
Quiñones’ form continues to raise questions about his role with the Mexican national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite consistently producing at club level, the Colombia-born forward has yet to fully convince head coach Javier Aguirre, and faces competition from forwards such as Santiago Giménez, Raúl Jiménez, Germán Berterame, and Armando González.
Saudi Pro League – Top Scorers
Goals Player Club 18 Ivan Toney Al Ahli 17 Julián Quiñones Al Qadsiah 16 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 14 Roger Martínez Al Taawoun 13 João Félix Al Nassr 13 Joshua King Al Khaleej 11 Mateo Retegui Al Qadsiah 10 Ramiro Enrique Al Kholood
