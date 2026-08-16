Messi, penalty missed and Inter Miami beaten 4-1

Nashville led 1-0 when Inter Miami got their biggest chance to level in the 23rd minute. The No. 10 stepped up to the spot with the chance to make it 1-1, but Schwake saved his effort. Nashville's goalkeeper read the Argentine's shot and kept the home side in front.





That moment could have changed the course of the match, but it turned into another heavy blow for Inter Miami. The home side then managed their lead and, after the break, pulled decisively clear, eventually wrapping up the game at 4-1.