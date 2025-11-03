The Messi family still love Barcelona! Argentina superstar Leo & wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrate son Thiago's birthday with Blaugrana-themed party

Messi and Roccuzzo celebrated their son Thiago’s 13th birthday with a vibrant FC Barcelona-themed party, reminding fans that the family’s bond with the club remains unbreakable. The celebrations, shared by Antonela on social media, featured decorations drenched in the Blaugrana colours, a giant inflatable bearing the Barca crest, and a backdrop inspired by Camp Nou with the words “Mes que un club” proudly displayed. Thiago, dressed in Barcelona’s 2024-25 third kit with a personalised “Thiago 13” shirt, was all smiles as his parents marked the occasion with the caption: “How wonderful it is to celebrate you, Thiagui! We love you so, so much.”

The themed celebration served as a nostalgic reminder of Messi’s two-decade association with Barcelona, the club where both his football journey and family life began. Even though the family now lives thousands of miles away in Miami, the party reflected their enduring love for the city and the team that shaped Messi’s career and their shared identity. It was not just a birthday celebration — it was a heartfelt tribute to the club that made Messi a global icon and forever tied the family’s story to Barcelona’s history.