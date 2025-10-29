Getty Images Sport
Max Dowman makes more Arsenal history as 15-year-old wonderkid starts Carabao Cup clash with Brighton
Dowman a history-maker
Dowman already wrote his name into the club's lore back in August when he became the second-youngest player to make an appearance for both Arsenal and in the Premier League having come off the bench in a 5-0 win over Leeds. Team-mate Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest-ever player to make a Premier League appearance after he featured off the bench against Brentford at 15 years and 181 days in 2022, and in the process became the first player under the age of 16 to make a top-flight appearance.
However, at 15 years and 302 days, Dowman is the youngest-ever Arsenal player to start a game for the club having been included from the outset against Brighton. Dowman is one of a number of changes made by Arteta after Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The Gunners suffered a fair few fitness concerns against the Eagles after William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori were all withdrawn at various points.
'We really have to manage his load'
Arteta has previously hinted that Dowman would feature against Brighton, but also gave his views on how best to manager the teenager's workload. "I am calm over it because what we have decided for him for the first few months is happening," Arteta told BBC Sport.
"When we have to give him games, whether it is in the youth cup, with the under-23s or with us, he has that. He has a lot of exposure in training with us too. We really have to manage his load."
What has impressed Arteta about Dowman has been how he has performed in training, adding: "He is 15 years old and still growing. There are a lot of things we have to make sure are under control so he develops in the way he can do.
"He will play minutes with us, for sure. When he has the chance to do that he needs to take it. If we looked at his passport every day, we would never play him - simple as that. But when you look at what he does in training, you have to play him. If not, you are blind, or I'm blind.
"So it is finding a balance and an understanding - especially with the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far, he has done that."
'He genuinely loves it here. He is a huge Arsenal supporter'
On Dowman's future, Arteta suggested that the history maker will sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 next year, adding: "That's what we all want and I think what he wants as well.
"But the feeling that I have is that he genuinely loves it here. He is a huge Arsenal supporter and his family are really happy with the way things are developing around him as well. Hopefully, he will be with us for many years."
Dowman not the only Hale End academy star starting
Dowman isn't the only Hale End academy star to start for Arsenal against Brighton on Wednesday. Nwaneri features from the off for the Gunners, while Myles Lewis-Skelly also makes a what is a rare start for the north London side this season.
The 19-year-old was a regular feature at left-back for Arsenal last term but has found Premier League playing time hard to come by having lost his starting spot to Calafiori. Indeed, all six of Lewis-Skelly's league appearances have come from the bench, with the England international featuring prominently in cup competitions. Wednesday's meeting with Brighton marks Lewis-Skelly's fourth competitive start this season, and his second in the Carabao Cup.
