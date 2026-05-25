Napoli's new manager? AC Milan boss Max Allegri becomes surprise frontrunner to replace Antonio Conte after San Siro sacking

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan manager Allegri has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to become the next Napoli boss. The Tuscan tactician is currently viewed as the preferred choice by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to fill the void left by the departing coaching staff and steer the club toward a new competitive cycle.

The situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has moved quickly following the official exit of Conte. After two seasons that yielded a Scudetto, an Italian Super Cup, and a second-place finish, the club confirmed they were moving in a different direction. Now, the hierarchy in Naples is convinced that Allegri has the pedigree required to maintain their status at the top of Italian football.



