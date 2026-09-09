AFP
Icardi's Brazilian beat! Argentine soap opera set for sensational Samba move as Atlético Mineiro join race
Atletico Mineiro set sights on Icardi
According to TyC Sports. Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro have emerged as the latest club to express interest in free agent striker Mauro Icardi following his departure from Galatasaray. The 33-year-old Argentine remains without a club two months after leaving Turkey, making him an attractive, high-profile target.
With no buyout clause required, Atletico Mineiro can negotiate directly with the player's representatives.
The potential move would see one of European football's most prolific modern strikers test himself in Brazil for the first time.
- Mark Pain
Richarlison saga triggers Argentine backup plan
Atletico Mineiro's pursuit of Icardi is closely tied to their primary target, Richarlison, whose potential return to Brazil has gained momentum. However, rival club Vasco da Gama hold a distinct advantage, with president Pedrinho personally leading talks for the declared fan.
Should Vasco complete a deal for Richarlison before the Brazilian transfer window shuts on 11 September, Atletico Mineiro are prepared to immediately launch an official swoop for Icardi.
"If that deal doesn't materialize, Icardi is the prime alternative," sources close to negotiations confirmed.
European interest looms alongside Brazilian inquiry
While Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama also made informal inquiries, Atletico Mineiro's interest represents the most realistic South American option for the Rosario-born forward. However, European clubs including Everton and Lazio maintain active contact with his camp.
Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness famously labelled the prolific striker a "walking soap opera" whose goals could delight supporters.
Icardi's agent, Letterio Pino, reiterated that his client prioritises an ambitious technical project and long-term stability over purely financial rewards.
- Anadolu Agency
Clock ticking on South American switch
Having scored 77 goals in 134 matches for Galatasaray, Icardi possesses a proven goalscoring record capable of transforming any frontline in South America.
With the 11 September deadline approaching rapidly, Atletico Mineiro must act fast if they are to bring the Argentine superstar to Brazil.
Icardi is expected to finalize his next destination in the coming days as negotiations reach a decisive phase.
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