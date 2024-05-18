Mauricio PochettinoGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Mauricio Pochettino reveals 'tough moment' when he feared he would be sacked by Chelsea

Mauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino underwent several "tough" moments during the season when the Argentine manager feared that he could be sacked.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pochettino had a rough debut campaign at Chelsea
  • The fans had almost run out of patience
  • A miraculous turnaround could see them finish fifth
Article continues below

Editors' Picks