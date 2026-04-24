The football mad warehouse storing match-worn shirts belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi which will go into overdrive during the 2026 World Cup

There is a freshly worn jersey belonging to Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez from a recent La Liga game, caked with grass and mud stains. This room reeks, quite literally, of modern football history.

These shirts and the thousands of others in the warehouse just outside Amsterdam will soon be packaged up before making their way onto walls around the world. They are, in the words of co-founder Tijmen Zonderwijk, works of art.

And there will be plenty more to come. GOAL visits the warehouse the day after PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg and on the MatchWornShirt app and website that very morning Ousmane Dembele’s shirt, in which he scored twice, is being auctioned live, starting at £2000 ($2695) and rising through the day.