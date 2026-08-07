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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Mastantuono: "I chose Fiorentina for their history"

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F. Mastantuono

First words from the Argentine striker after his official arrival at Fiorentina

With the official statement confirming his loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, Franco Mastantuono has spoken for the first time as a Viola player: "The truth is that it has been a very special day for me. I really wanted to come here and I’m liking it very much. Why did I choose Fiorentina? Because they are a team with a lot of history and I was really excited to be able to play for such an important club".

  • Viola Park incredible

    The Argentine, born in 2007, continued: "Viola Park is incredible. It's a beautiful training centre, where people are very kind and helpful, and that makes you feel good. I had the chance to meet some team-mates and say hello to them, and they were all truly very kind to me. That makes me happy".

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