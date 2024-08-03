Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024Getty
Harry Sherlock

Why Mason Greenwood will NOT make return to England for Sunderland vs Marseille friendly in his hometown Bradford - explained

Mason GreenwoodMarseilleLigue 1Marseille vs SunderlandSunderlandClub Friendlies

Mason Greenwood will not return to his hometown of Bradford with Marseille for their friendly against Sunderland.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood moves to Marseille from Man Utd
  • French club to play Sunderland in pre-season
  • Game to be played at Valley Parade
Article continues below