Greenwood’s impressive resurgence at Marseille could be set for a significant disruption as the January transfer window approaches, with Juventus reportedly circling for one of the Englishman's key support acts. According to reports in Italy, specifically La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are plotting a swoop for former Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg, a player who has been instrumental in Marseille’s Ligue 1 title charge this season.

Hojbjerg, who swapped north London for the south of France in the summer of 2024 in an initial loan move, has revitalised his career under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. The 30-year-old has established himself as the heartbeat of the Marseille midfield, providing the defensive stability and passing range that has allowed attacking talents like Greenwood to flourish. However, his commanding performances have not gone unnoticed back in Serie A.