It's on! Mary Earps vs Hannah Hampton & the intriguing battle to be Lionesses No.1 at Euro 2025

When England begin their European title defence in 12 months' time, who will Sarina Wiegman trust to be her first-choice goalkeeper?

As Hannah Hampton, not Mary Earps, lined up for England’s make-or-break UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday night, Lucy Ward, on co-commentary duties for ITV, couldn’t help but ponder what such a significant team selection meant. Earps starred for the Lionesses as they won Euro 2022 and reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup final and yet, less than 12 months on from the latter, she was on the bench for this huge clash. “Maybe this is a changing of the guard,” Ward mused.

That is the question on everyone’s lips after England’s July fixtures, both of which Hampton started. It was perhaps not a shock that she was in between the sticks against Ireland on Friday night, as head coach Sarina Wiegman had chosen to play her in the reverse of that fixture in April to gain some more competitive experience. However, that she got the nod against Sweden, when the Lionesses had to avoid defeat to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2025, was huge.

“That’s a statement, playing her today,” former England star Karen Carney said on ITV. “I think that Hannah is in that No.1 position and she’ll be saying, 'I’ve got to hold onto it'. 'I’ve got to keep it'. Because this time next year, this could be the quarter-finals of the Euros.”

There’s no doubt that, right now, the pair feel as neck and neck as they ever have. But who will lead the race to be the Lionesses’ No.1 when Euro 2025 kicks off in less than 12 months’ time?