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Marten de Roon from Atalanta to Roma: the figures behind the deal

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M. de Roon

Il Tempo run through the details of Marten De Roon's move to Roma: Roma are signing him from Atalanta on a free, with bonuses, including one for the Serie A title, worth up to €600,000. The midfielder, who will be available to Gasperini today, has signed a one-year contract worth €2 million net.


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    Born in 1991, De Roon leaves Atalanta, where he remains under contract until 2028, after 445 appearances, 23 goals and 32 assists. He won the 2024 Europa League.


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