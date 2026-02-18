Marseille appoint new manager after departure of Roberto De Zerbi as dramatic season takes new twist

A club statement read: "Olympique de Marseille is pleased to announce the appointment of Habib Beye as coach of the professional team.

"Habib Beye has carved out a unique career path in French football, first as a combative and respected player, then as an ambitious and thoughtful coach.

"Habib Beye quickly embraced a career as a coach. He was itching to get back on the pitch and naturally found his place on the sidelines. In 2021, he took the reins at Red Star FC. In a demanding league, he imposed a clear identity: discipline, intensity and ambition. His management style was based on high standards and player accountability, in line with what he embodied on the pitch. National champion in 2004, he took Red Star up to Ligue 2 but left the club for Stade Rennais.

"Tuesday 18 February 2018 marks Habib Beye's return to Olympique de Marseille. From the green turf of the Orange Velodrome to the touchline of the Boulevard Michelet stadium, he seems to have come full circle, but the hardest part is probably still ahead of him, with the same guiding principles that accompanied his playing career: leadership, hard work and passion."