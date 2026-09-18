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Van Bommel's Red Devils revolution! New boss keeps Tielemans as skipper and recalls Chelsea star Lavia
Van Bommel names 28-man Belgium squad for Nations League
New Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel officially announced his first 28-player selection for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. The Red Devils face a demanding schedule in Group A1, taking on Italy, France, Türkiye, and France again between late September and early October.
The squad features goalkeepers Jari De Busser, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, and Maarten Vandevoordt.
Defenders include Timothy Castagne, Maxim De Cuyper, Zeno Debast, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Kyriani Sabbe, Joaquin Seys, and Arthur Theate.
Midfield options comprise Kevin De Bruyne, Mandela Keita, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, and Hans Vanaken.
The attack consists of Charles De Ketelaere, Malick Fofana, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Mika Godts, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Loïs Openda, and Leandro Trossard.
- AFP
Tielemans stays captain as Van Bommel confirms 4-3-3 plan
Van Bommel confirmed that midfielder Youri Tielemans will remain national team captain under his tenure. The 49-year-old manager outlined a clear tactical vision, committing to an attacking 4-3-3 formation rather than starting with five defenders.
He also detailed face-to-face discussions with senior figures in Naples and Istanbul to gauge their commitment to the international project.
"I will use Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, at 10, 8, or even 6," Van Bommel explained. "I had a good meeting with Kevin in Naples to check if he was still 100 per cent behind it, and I felt that."
Selection door opens for youth as veterans step aside
The 28-man list combines established international figures with emerging young talent across Europe. Goalkeeper Jari De Busser earned his first call-up following a strong domestic start in the Netherlands, while winger Mika Godts and Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia also returned to the national setup.
However, veteran defender Axel Witsel agreed to end his international career after 140 caps, while Alexis Saelemaekers and Thomas Meunier missed out on this window.
Regarding striker Romelu Lukaku, Van Bommel noted he will manage minutes carefully across the four fixtures.
- Photo News
Red Devils prepare for tough Rome opener
Belgium begin their Nations League campaign on Friday, September 25, against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Red Devils then host France in Brussels on September 28 before facing Türkiye in Liège on October 2.
They conclude the international window away to France at the Stade de France on October 5.
Van Bommel expects his squad to quickly absorb his tactical instructions during training sessions at Tubize.
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