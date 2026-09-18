'If you come back like that, it is impressive!' – Mark van Bommel celebrates Belgium manager role and son Ruben's Oranje call-up

Mark van Bommel celebrated a historic family milestone on Friday as he named his first squad as Belgium head coach while his son Ruben van Bommel earned a maiden Netherlands call-up. New Oranje manager Xavi Hernandez named the 22-year-old PSV forward in his 26-player squad alongside fellow debutant Gjivai Zechiel.

The 49-year-old Dutch tactician addressed his own managerial debut with the Red Devils while reacting to his son's international breakthrough.

Ruben will report to the Dutch national team headquarters in Zeist on Monday afternoon, September 21.