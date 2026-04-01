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World Cup winner Mario Gotze signs contract extension at Bundesliga side
Gotze signs a new deal
Gotze will continue to wear the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey beyond the current season. As the Bundesliga’s seventh-placed team officially announced on Wednesday, the 33-year-old playmaker has extended his originally expiring contract by two additional years. This move ensures the veteran continues his journey with the Eagles, which began in 2022 following his transfer from PSV.
"Eintracht Frankfurt means a lot to me. I’ve been here for almost four years and have had a great time so far. My family and I feel very comfortable in Frankfurt," Götze explained in the announcement.
The midfield maestro, who fired Germany to their fourth World Cup title with his legendary goal in the final against Argentina, reflected on his remaining time as a professional: "In my current career phase, many factors play a role - I know that a football career is finite. All the more, I cherish every moment on the pitch and in the stadium. The joy of football and this club convinced me to extend my contract."
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World Cup winner faces challenges at Bundesliga side
Despite the contract extension, the past few weeks have not been without sporting hurdles for Gotze. Under new coach Albert Riera, the veteran recently lost his fixed spot in the starting XI. Before the international break, during the 2-1 defeat against Mainz 05, the technically gifted playmaker surprisingly found himself left out of the matchday squad entirely. Nevertheless, the trust between the player and the club appears unshaken.
Götze himself views the current phase as part of a process and remains defiant. "We have a few challenges to overcome right now. But we are ready to face them," he emphasized regarding SGE's sporting situation. While the Champions League spots seem out of reach this season, Götze already has a major goal firmly in his sights for the coming years: "And who knows what is possible in the near future. Winning the cup again, for example, is something I would really enjoy."
Krösche praises Gotze’s leadership role
For sporting director Markus Krösche, the value of the former Dortmund and Bayern Munich professional is beyond question. Despite his altered role on the pitch, Gotze serves as an indispensable mentor within a young Frankfurt squad. To date, he has made 148 competitive appearances for Eintracht, scoring twelve goals and providing 18 assists.
"Mario is a very important player and an equally important personality for the team and the club," Krösche praised his most experienced player. The sporting chief highlighted that Götze’s impact goes far beyond pure football: "He has experienced almost everything in his professional career, gone through highs and lows, and thus gained a wealth of experience that he now wants to share with the many young players in our club."
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Looking ahead to the clash with Koln
The news of the extension comes at a strategically important time, as the Bundesliga duel against Koln looms on Easter Sunday. In the current campaign, he has featured in 26 games across the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal, though he is yet to find the back of the net, contributing two assists in that period.